Infos Bewerten News Videos Artikel 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Community 2/5

Updates zu 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Artikel zu 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Noch nicht mal 60.000 verkaufte Einheiten
Artikel zu 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Weitere Eindrücke zum Actionspiel Artikel zu 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand Hip-Hop-Feuerwerk mit dem Star-Rapper Artikel zu 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand 6 neue Screenshots veröffentlicht Keine Ergebnisse Keine Ergebnisse

  • 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

  • Entwickler: Swordfish Studios
  • Publisher: THQ
  • Genre: Action-Adventure
  • Status: Released
  • Altersfreigabe: Keine Jugendfreigabe
  • Release
  • : 20.02.2009
Star
Bewerte 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand mit deiner Note. Dabei wertest du von Note 1 bis 5, während 5 die beste Wertung ist. Insgesamt haben 5 Spieler eine Wertung von 2/5 abgegeben. 1 2 3 4 5
Kaufen Alle Infos

Games bewerten